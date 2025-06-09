Lover stabs married woman 17 times over trying to end relationship in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 33-year-old woman was brutally stabbed to death by her lover in an OYO hotel room in Bengaluru’s Poorna Prajna Layout late on June 6, reported NDTV.

The incident came to light only two days later.

The victim, identified as Harini, was a resident of Kengeri and a mother of two. while her lover was identified as Yashas, 25, a techie, who lived in the same area.

According to officials, Harini had been trying to distance herself from Yashas after their month-long relationship that began affecting her personal life. Enraged by her decision to end the relationship, Yashas allegedly stabbed her 17 times inside the hotel room.

“A murder was reported on the intervening night of June 6 and 7. The woman wanted to end the friendship. Out of anger and jealousy, the man stabbed her to death,” DCP South Lokesh B Jagalasar said.

The accused has been arrested, and a case has been registered at Subramanyapura Police Station. Further investigation is underway.