Public gives huge thumbs up to BMTC’s ‘Divya Darshana’ temple tour

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has received an overwhelming response to its newly launched ‘Divya Darshana’ package tour, which covers some of the most revered temples across the city.

Following the success of its earlier tour packages-‘Bengaluru Darshini’, a one-day heritage and temple tour within the city, and ‘Bengaluru-Isha Foundation’, a tour of attractions in and around Chikkaballapur -- BMTC officials confirmed that more than 50,000 passengers have availed of the services over the past year.

Initially launched as a weekend and public holiday service, the ‘Divya Darshana’ tour, flagged off on May 31, was originally planned to run only on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. However, due to the surge in demand and steady bookings, BMTC expanded the service to operate daily from June 2 onwards.

“This package has been a hit, with buses running full every day since the launch,” a BMTC official said. “The tour is operated using air-conditioned buses, providing both comfort and spiritual experience to passengers.”