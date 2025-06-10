BBMP initiative aims to redevelop public spaces

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has initiated a new approach, ‘Bayasidanthe Bayalu’, to identify and revamp public spaces across the city, said M Lokesh, chief engineer from the Roads and Infrastructure Division.

“Citizens who care about public areas within BBMP limits, as well as architects and urban designers are invited to participate in this initiative,” he said.

According to officials from the Roads and Infrastructure Division, the identified public spaces will be evaluated based on feasibility and impact. Selected locations will be included in a citywide database of under-utilised areas, while some will be prioritised for redevelopment by BBMP over the next five years.

“It is not just a planning process, but a collaborative pathway. Citizens are encouraged to identify under-used areas in their streets and neighbourhoods that can be transformed into inviting, functional public spaces through thoughtful design,” he added.