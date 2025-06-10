BBMP initiative aims to redevelop public spaces

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has initiated a new approach, ‘Bayasidanthe Bayalu’, to identify and revamp public spaces across the city, said M Lokesh, chief engineer from the Roads and Infrastructure Division.
“Citizens who care about public areas within BBMP limits, as well as architects and urban designers are invited to participate in this initiative,” he said.
According to officials from the Roads and Infrastructure Division, the identified public spaces will be evaluated based on feasibility and impact. Selected locations will be included in a citywide database of under-utilised areas, while some will be prioritised for redevelopment by BBMP over the next five years.
“It is not just a planning process, but a collaborative pathway. Citizens are encouraged to identify under-used areas in their streets and neighbourhoods that can be transformed into inviting, functional public spaces through thoughtful design,” he added.
“Design goals may include enhancing safety, enabling community interaction, providing leisure and play areas, supporting walking and cycling, managing heat and flooding, and ensuring accessibility to women, children, the elderly and persons with disabilities,” he said.
Community groups, architects, urban designers and academic institutions with relevant design expertise are encouraged to submit proposals through the website (https://www.blrpublicspace-revival.in/) by June 19.
Types of public spaces
Community spaces: Areas used for rest, gatherings, or religious purposes (e.g., courtyards, open grounds, street corners)
Underutilised spaces: Areas under flyovers/Metro lines, edges of parks, lakes, or stormwater drains; often adjacent to public infrastructure
Multi-functional streets: Serving multiple uses such as markets, walkways and school zones
Transport and transit spaces: Bus stops, Metro stations, traffic islands, overpasses/underpasses