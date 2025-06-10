BMRCL rolls out ad-wrapped trains to boost non-fare revenue

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has begun wrapping selected trains with advertisements, marking a fresh step towards increasing revenue beyond passenger fares. Several trains were recently seen operating with full-body advertisements.

This move follows BMRCL’s signing of long-term advertising contracts in April with two private firms. Mudra Ventures secured a seven-year deal to advertise on trains running along the Purple Line, while Lokesh Outdoor signed a similar agreement for trains on the Green Line.

BMRCL aims to earn Rs 25 crore annually through advertisements on metro trains, as part of its broader plan to boost non-fare revenue.