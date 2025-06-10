Bengaluru

BMRCL rolls out ad-wrapped trains to boost non-fare revenue

Passengers wonder if the move will result in a reduction of fares.
Bengaluru metro train newly wrapped with an iPhone advertisement.
BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has begun wrapping selected trains with advertisements, marking a fresh step towards increasing revenue beyond passenger fares. Several trains were recently seen operating with full-body advertisements.

This move follows BMRCL’s signing of long-term advertising contracts in April with two private firms. Mudra Ventures secured a seven-year deal to advertise on trains running along the Purple Line, while Lokesh Outdoor signed a similar agreement for trains on the Green Line.

BMRCL aims to earn Rs 25 crore annually through advertisements on metro trains, as part of its broader plan to boost non-fare revenue.

While some welcomed the initiative, others expressed concerns. Amey Kulkarni, posting on platform X, commented, “Bengaluru Metro i.e., Namma Metro finally realised there are ways to earn money rather than raising the prices.” He added, “Indian Railways, which we term as the most lethargic organisation, has been doing this with its trains and suburban railway for decades.”

Another user, Tejas Reddy S, voiced his disapproval on X, saying, “At least windows should have been visible.”

