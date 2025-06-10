Drunk men attack youths outside Koramangala pub

BENGALURU: Three friends, including a team lead in a software company, were attacked with stones by a gang of drunken miscreants outside a pub in Koramangala around 1.30 am on Saturday.

One of the victims is undergoing treatment and is out of danger. All the three victims hail from Kerala.

The incident that was captured on a mobile phone has gone viral. Taking cognisance of the video, the Koramangala police registered a case and arrested the three accused. Two of them were identified as George and Merick, both from Kerala. The third is from Chikkamagaluru.

The accused tried to talk to a girl who was with the victims in the pub. When the victims warned the accused for harassing their female friend, the latter attacked the three men, of whom, two are therapists. The three were attacked with stones on Jyothi Nivas College Road in Koramangala 5th block.

“The accused were staying together in a flat. After the incident came on social media, we verified and registered the case,” Sarah Fathima, DCP (South East) told the media.