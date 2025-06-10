From July 1, e-Khata must for building plan approval in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Starting July 1, it will be mandatory to enter a property’s e-khata/EPID (Electronic Property Identification) number into the online software when applying for building plan approval. While BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao said the move will enable automated verification of property tax records, property owners are wary about the development as they complain that they are already struggling to get e-khatas.

Rao said BBMP currently provides online building plan approval through the EoDB-OBPS software. To streamline processes, efforts are under way to integrate the EoDB-OBPS online software used by the Town Planning department for building plan approvals with the e-Aasthi system used by the Revenue department for issuing e-khatas.