Helping women steer careers in life sciences

BENGALURU: To help women build careers in life sciences, Biocon Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of Biocon Group, in collaboration with The Bengaluru Science and Technology (BeST) Cluster, and National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), on Monday announced the launch of the first-of-its-kind program BioWISE - Women in STEM Empowered. The program is aimed at disadvantaged science students from tier 2 and 3 universities across Karnataka.

As the first state-level cohort, the BioWISE program will support 25 women students, including 15 postgraduates (PG) and 10 undergraduates (UG) from life sciences backgrounds. The initiative is designed to run 6 months for PG students and 3 months for UG students, offering them extensive exposure, training, and mentorship.