Post Bakrid, BBMP clears 2,000 tonne of animal waste

BENGALURU: With lakhs of sheep, goats and large animals sacrificed during the festival of Bakrid in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) said the city generated nearly 2,000 tonnes of animal waste, of which 90 per cent has been cleared and sent to processing plants.

According to BSWML Chief Operating Officer Ramamani, hundreds of trucks and auto-tippers were deployed, the waste cleared and sent to processing units for scientific disposal of animal waste. “Ninety per cent of animal waste has already been cleared from the city, and officials have been asked to sanitise areas where the waste was kept,” she said.

An officer said that daily, BBMP generates around 250 tonnes of animal waste, which is sent to processing units to make fish feed and pet food. Some vendors in a few zones are sticking to the same practice during Bakrid festival, and sending large quantities of animal waste for animal feed manufacturing. In some areas, animal waste is buried in large pits and left to compost and later, used as manure for plants.

According to BBMP officials, in West and East Zone of BBMP, hundreds of tonnes of waste were generated since Saturday.