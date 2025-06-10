Post Bakrid, BBMP clears 2,000 tonne of animal waste
BENGALURU: With lakhs of sheep, goats and large animals sacrificed during the festival of Bakrid in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) said the city generated nearly 2,000 tonnes of animal waste, of which 90 per cent has been cleared and sent to processing plants.
According to BSWML Chief Operating Officer Ramamani, hundreds of trucks and auto-tippers were deployed, the waste cleared and sent to processing units for scientific disposal of animal waste. “Ninety per cent of animal waste has already been cleared from the city, and officials have been asked to sanitise areas where the waste was kept,” she said.
An officer said that daily, BBMP generates around 250 tonnes of animal waste, which is sent to processing units to make fish feed and pet food. Some vendors in a few zones are sticking to the same practice during Bakrid festival, and sending large quantities of animal waste for animal feed manufacturing. In some areas, animal waste is buried in large pits and left to compost and later, used as manure for plants.
According to BBMP officials, in West and East Zone of BBMP, hundreds of tonnes of waste were generated since Saturday.
“In East Zone, the assembly constituencies of Pulikeshi Nagar generated 250 tonnes, Shivajinagar 90, Sarvagnanagar 75 and Shanthinagar 60 tonnes of animal waste during Bakrid. Similarly, in West Zone, Chamarajpet alone generated 520 tonnes, and 80 tonnes was generated from two wards of Govindrajnagar constituency,” said an official.
He added that in South zone, 775 tonnes were generated and 705 tonnes have been cleared. The officials added that by pressing auto tippers and trucks into clearing important junctions, and appeals from masjid committees asking community members to place animal waste in particular corners, helped the municipality collect and clear the waste quickly.
“While 90 per cent of the waste was cleared till Monday first half, work is on to clear the remaining waste,” officials said.
“In Bommanahalli Zone comprising Bengaluru South and Bommanahalli assembly constituencies, over 131 tonnes of waste were cleared. In South Zone, Vijaynagar sub-division alone contributed 195 tonnes approximately, and BSWML cleared over 150 tonnes. Efforts are on to clear animals from Jayanagar, Chickpet and Padmanabhanagar,” the official said.