Spurned techie stabs mother of two to death in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old woman was found murdered at a lodge in Subramanyapura police station limits by her 25-year-old paramour. The accused, a software engineer, stabbed the woman more than 10 times.

The incident took place at room number 204 of Emara Galaxy lodge at Poorna Pragna Layout on Kengeri Main Road, on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The accused, Yashas, made a futile attempt to die by suicide by stabbing himself after committing the murder. Unable to die, he surrendered to the police.

According to police, R Harini, a resident of Hemmigepura in Kengeri and a mother of two, was in an illicit relationship with the accused for the last one year. Her husband, a landlord who was aware of the illicit relationship, had informed her mother and brother. The family advised her to keep away from Yashas, a resident of Kengeri Satellite Town and a BCA graduate working in a software firm.

Yashas had come to a fair in Kengeri on the invitation of one of his friends, who was a relative of Harini, and introduced the latter to Yashas, who exchanged numbers with Harini. They started chatting and became friends before developing an illicit relationship.