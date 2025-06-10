Spurned techie stabs mother of two to death in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old woman was found murdered at a lodge in Subramanyapura police station limits by her 25-year-old paramour. The accused, a software engineer, stabbed the woman more than 10 times.
The incident took place at room number 204 of Emara Galaxy lodge at Poorna Pragna Layout on Kengeri Main Road, on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.
The accused, Yashas, made a futile attempt to die by suicide by stabbing himself after committing the murder. Unable to die, he surrendered to the police.
According to police, R Harini, a resident of Hemmigepura in Kengeri and a mother of two, was in an illicit relationship with the accused for the last one year. Her husband, a landlord who was aware of the illicit relationship, had informed her mother and brother. The family advised her to keep away from Yashas, a resident of Kengeri Satellite Town and a BCA graduate working in a software firm.
Yashas had come to a fair in Kengeri on the invitation of one of his friends, who was a relative of Harini, and introduced the latter to Yashas, who exchanged numbers with Harini. They started chatting and became friends before developing an illicit relationship.
“On Friday morning around 10 am, Harini’s husband, HP Dasegowda, dropped her at the Kengeri bus stop as she told him that she wanted to meet a relative. Around 4.40 pm, she called her husband asking him to pick her from the bus stand. When he went to the bus stop around 5.45 pm, his wife’s phone was switched off. He then called the relative who told him that Harini left their home at 5 pm,” said an officer. In the wee hours of Friday around 5 am, the Subramanyapura police went to the victim’s house and informed about the murder.
“The victim has two daughters aged 13 and 10. She was a homemaker. The victim was avoiding the accused after her family came to know about the illicit relationship. She was not even responding to his calls. Frustrated over this, he hatched a plot to kill her as she was distancing from him. He called her to the hotel, ensuring to meet her for one last time.
Enroute to the hotel, he purchased a knife. Inside the room, he requested her to continue the relationship. When she denied, he stabbed her to death. The accused after his arrest has confessed to killing her as she was avoiding him,” said an officer,” Lokesh B Jagalsar, DCP (South) told the media.