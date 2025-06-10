Youth found dead under Jakkur flyover in Bengaluru, Cops suspect suicide

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old private firm employee was found dead under suspicious circumstances after he fell from Jakkur flyover, in front of the Mall of Asia on Kempegowda International Airport Road, late Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Muniraju (22), a resident of Shivashankar Layout in Hebbal.

According to police, around 12.30am, a passerby noticed the body and alerted them. The body was sent for postmortem.

His two-wheeler was found on the flyover. Muniraju was heading home after meeting his friends. Police said the cause of death — whether suicide, murder or accident — will be determined after receiving the postmortem report.

They are currently analyzing CCTV footage and suspect it may be a case of suicide. An unnatural death report was registered.