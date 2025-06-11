An ode to the first RCB member: Vijay Mallya

The 2000s were a strange but delightful decade. The country was witnessing the first benefits of liberalisation, privatisation, and globalisation. Before Elon Musk even began his business, Vijay Mallya was the first celebrity businessman India ever had. The traditional idea of Indian businessmen was to be humble, charitable, and never appear in front of the media. Mallya took those rules and poured champagne all over them. Magazines would sell with him on the cover. Media channels flocked to get a byte from him, or entry into his now legendary parties.

My first flight was on Kingfisher Airlines, and my first beer was a Kingfisher. For a nation that was defined as a ‘third world country’, Mallya gave us glimpses into India stumbling onto the world’s stage. He bought an F1 company long before Netflix made it cool. He bought Tipu Sultan’s sword back from the British. For a young Hriday, he signified aspiration. He was the King of Good Times. And I resolved to work my way up in life to at least become a Minister of Good Times! For an outsider like me, Bengaluru stood for the city of gentlemanly cricketers, lush greenery, and gentle, educated people. Mallya taught the city how to party.

It is a divine coincidence that RCB inherited some of Mallya’s flashy traits. Humongous events, brand partnerships, and glitzy kits. Like Mallya’s business choices, RCB also fumbled for a few years. Unlike the Vijay Mallya story, RCB found its redemption arc. The team was ridiculed, mocked, and written off – only to return in style to claim the riches. While RCB will always have its die-hard fans who have transferred their love to the next generation – the Vijay Mallya story is still mired in legal troubles.

But as a victorious Bengaluru reached out to veterans like AB de Villiers, my thoughts went out to Vijay Mallya. When RCB won, he put out a video with his hands raised – a muted, CSK sort of a celebration. But for an impressionable teenager who has now metamorphosed into a middle-aged man – it took me back to joy of flying for the first time, and thanking Vijay Mallya – for a fantastic experience, food, and the red plastic earphones that were bundled in for free. I wouldn’t recommend drinking, but if you choose to indulge, I’d recommend raising a toast to Vijay Vittal Mallya – the exiled King of Good Times!

