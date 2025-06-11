Shining through the city with a lil funk & soul: Bengaluru BTS fans celebrate the band's return from military

Party time with ARMYs

Fan groups like Little Sarang Events and BTS Bangalore ARMY have hosted a range of events from meetups to BTS-themed Halloween parties and DJ nights, keeping Bengaluru’s ARMY community together through the hiatus. For this Festa, marking the band’s 12th anniversary, these two groups have something special planned.

As Bhargavi R, the admin of BTS Bangalore ARMY explains, there’s nothing quite like a BTS live concert. So, she has planned to recreate the experience in Bengaluru, with a ‘BTS Comeback Party’ on June 22 at Church Street Social. “What pulls ARMYs together is vibing to and streaming BTS’ songs which feels so much better with other fans around you. With every song, there’s also a concert performance, making it more attractive because of the dance and choreography. Since we’ve been missing their concerts for three years, we’ve made this special concert film combining clips from 12 years of concerts which ARMYs can enjoy.”

Little Sarang Events has taken things to the next level this year on 20th July at Downtown Taproom, Residency Road, planning screenings, games and activities, and a chance to dress up. Sneha Gowda, the co-founder of the group explains, “We’ll be screening BTS’ ‘Yet to Come’ concert, their last performance before enlisting – a moment full of emotion and meaning. There will be fun games and activities based on BTS’s journey. We’ve also invited ARMYs to dress up as their favourite BTS era. The day will end with a fashion walk showcasing those iconic looks”

Over the years, both organisers have noted that a dedicated group of fans has made it a priority to continue attending events and keeping the community alive. Bhargavi notes, “I initially started with 25 ARMYs coming to events. At the next event, there were 35, then 45, and it’s been growing. While most are between 15 to 35 years old, I’ve also had 7-year-olds and 50-year-olds come to events and I’m always surprised by the diversity of our fandom!”