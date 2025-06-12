BMTC’s UPI revenues beat expectations, nearing 50%

BENGALURU: BMTC’s QR-code-based UPI revenue has crossed the bus corporation’s expectations and is almost nearing 50 per cent of the total revenue.

“The bus corporation, when it launched the UPI service only aimed to touch 30 per cent of the revenue through the UPI. However, now the revenue through UPI is nearing 50 per cent,” BMTC chief traffic manager G T Prabhakar Reddy said.

In the initial weeks after BMTC rolled out the QR-based ticketing, it faced a lot of resistance from the conductors. Even though people were willing to make payments for the tickets through the QR codes, conductors refused to accept them and insisted on only cash payments. Reddy said that they had to conduct training programmes for their conductors about UPI, how to accept it and how to confirm if the payment is made or not and then issue the tickets.

He attributed the increase in revenue to conductor training and the embracement of UPI by BMTC passengers, as they need to worry about providing the exact ticket amount.

Reddy shared the revenue through UPI and said, “BMTC’s daily ticket revenue is around Rs 3 crore. In January, the monthly UPI payments stood at Rs 10 crore, jumped to Rs 19 crore in February, Rs 21 crore in March and Rs 24 crore in April. In May, the payment set a new record with Rs 29.5 crore.” In May, the revenue through UPI was 42 per cent. He also informed that in June the revenue will cross 45 per cent.