Child labour scene worsens in urban Bengaluru: NGO report

BENGALURU: Despite years of progress and policy reforms, child labour continues to cast a shadow over the children of South India. Marking the World Day against Child Labour, a recent report by the Child Rights and You (CRY) Foundation reveals that 16% of children aged 6 to 18 in the region are engaged in either full-time or part-time work, a direct violation of their right to education and protection. From agricultural fields and livestock management and more, children are being stripped of their childhood and basic rights.

The report is based on surveys conducted across selected districts in four south Indian states —Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana— primarily focusing on rural areas. In Karnataka, 8,413 children aged 6 to 14 were surveyed in four districts, and 443 were found to be involved in child labour. Among those aged 15 to 18, the number rose to 509 of 2,750 children.

Harry Jeyakaran, AGM, CRY Program, and State Lead for Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, highlighted the lack of school accessibility in rural areas as a major factor contributing to this crisis.

“According to the RTE Act, every village should have a primary school within 1 km, a middle school within 3 km, and a high school within 5 km. But in our operational areas, only 60-70% of villages have a nearby primary school. The numbers drop sharply- only 40% have middle schools, and just 10-12% have access to high schools or PUC,” he explained.