Grace In Motion

Mohiniyattam and Bharatanatyam dancer, teacher, and founder of Prajna Arts, a dance studio in the city, Aswathi Mele Madathil is set to take the stage with a solo Bharatanatyam performance at Seva Sadan, Malleswaram, on June 12 at 6:30 p.m. This upcoming recital is deeply rooted in tradition, including a Devi Stuti, a Natakurinji Varnam depicting divine longing, an expressive Abhinaya piece, and a rhythmic Thillana. “I want to bring back authenticity. There’s beauty in the traditional,” she shares, adding, “I just want them [the audience] to come, feel the joy, and experience the tradition.”

Madathil’s journey began at age 13, pushed by her mother to take up dance. What started with reluctance eventually became a calling. “Now I feel like I can’t live without it,” she says. A graduate of Kerala Kalamandalam she has performed across major stages in India and is a B-grade Doordarshan artiste.

Yet, her journey was anything but typical, navigating through lack support after marriage. “I’m a self-made woman. I teach to learn, and learning keeps me grounded,” she gets candind about her jourey professionally and personally.

Post-pandemic, she notes how the dance landscape has changed. While accessibility has increased, she believes some seriousness has faded. “Dance isn’t just for festivals or Instagram. It’s a way of life,” she emphasises.

By Sreemoyee Das