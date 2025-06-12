Karnataka CM reviews Covid preparedness, says no cause for concern

BENGALURU: With over 860 Covid cases reported in Karnataka in the last 10 days, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday reviewed the state’s health preparedness and assured the public that there is no cause for concern, though precautionary measures must continue.

Chairing a high-level meeting, Siddaramaiah said that testing has been increased, with an average of 500 samples tested daily this month. In total, more than 5,000 samples were tested over the past 10 days, resulting in the detection of 862 positive cases.

He clarified that 11 deaths were reported among those who tested positive, but 10 of them were not due to Covid.

“Patients with pre-existing health conditions have died. There should be no unnecessary confusion about Covid-related deaths,” he said, adding that the audit report of one case is still pending.