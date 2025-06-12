Pull down unauthorised buildings in Mahadevapura: BBMP chief commissioner

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao has instructed the officials to identify and pull down unauthorised buildings in Mahadevapura BBMP zone.

The Chief Commissioner on Wednesday inspected areas from Nallurahalli Metro Station to Whitefield Main Road via Nallurahalli Borewell Road.

“Buildings have been constructed contrary to the plan at the 3rd Cross and 7th Cross of Nallurahalli Colony. Clear the unauthorised building as per the rules,” he directed the engineers.

As sewage water spilled onto the road near Doddsworth Enclave Road, he directed the BBMP staff to conduct an inspection, issue notice to the building owners and impose fine on the owners.

Taking note of vehicles found parked on both sides of the road at Nallurahalli, Rao asked the officials to impose fine on the vehicles and directed the traffic police to remove them.

The Commissioner, who inspected the Nallurahalli Rajakaluve, said that there is a need to build a barrier for the Rajakaluve. He said the illegal building constructed next to the drains should be removed. He reminded officials that no plan approval should be given for construction of any buildings in the buffer zone.

Rao also instructed the officials to take appropriate action for widening of the road from Nallurahalli Metro Station to Whitefield Main Road as per the CDP plan.