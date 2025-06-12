Rowdy-sheeter hacked to death by gang of four in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old rowdy-sheeter was hacked to death by a gang of four, including another rowdy-sheeter. The incident took place near Vijay Layout in the Kodugodi police station limits on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Puneeth, a resident of Kodugodi, who had four criminal cases registered against him. According to the police, around 9.30 pm on Tuesday, Puneeth, who had stepped out of a bar and restaurant, was attacked by four assailants who arrived on motorcycles and fled the scene immediately after the assault.

He succumbed to his injuries on the spot. His body was sent for postmortem, the police said.

The police added that three special teams have been formed to track down the accused. One of the suspects, who is also a rowdy-sheeter, has six criminal cases against him in the city.

Investigation revealed that the accused and Puneeth were former associates and had committed crimes together in the past. It is suspected that an old rivalry led to the murder.

A manhunt has been launched, and officials are analysing CCTV footage from the area.