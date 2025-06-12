Shifting Stands: Bengalureans opine on Deepika Padukone-Sandeep Reddy Vanga controversy

The entire Indian film industry runs on a broken model – lead actors are massively overpaid, while writers, editors, and others who contribute just as much are underpaid. Yet, no one bats an eye when Rajinikanth charges `250 crore. Bringing it up during a spat only reveals how Vanga and his team seem more bothered when a woman demands the same sum that male leads have always gotten away with. She’s a new mother caring for her 8-month-old baby. In contrast, many male stars come to sets on their own time, refuse multiple takes, and leave early – and no one calls them out. A mother requesting an 8-hour shift is simply asking for the bare minimum. But it’s fair for a passionate filmmaker like Vanga (setting aside his politics) who expects full emotional commitment from actors to be hurt by Deepika’s refusal to dub in Telugu. The team even rescheduled the shoot around her pregnancy. To wait that long, only to hear she won’t dub, can be disappointing.