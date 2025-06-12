Women avail 474.82 crore free bus rides across Karnataka

BENGALURU: Shakti, one of the five guarantee schemes of the Congress government in the state, completed two years on Wednesday, clocking a whopping 474.82 crore free rides availed by women in state-run non-premium buses across Karnataka, in that period. The total ticket price of the free rides stood at Rs 11,994 crore.

The popular scheme, which was launched on June 11, 2023, was one of the first guarantees implemented after the Congress came to power in Karnataka, and has been receiving an overwhelming response. Officials from the state-run bus corporations said Shakti has not only increased the number of women passengers, but also helped increase the intake of male passengers. Since the launch of the scheme, women across the state have been using the free travel benefit not only to travel to work, but also undertake pilgrimages and leisure tours.

Shakti also piqued the interest of other states, like Andhra Pradesh, whose representatives visited KSRTC earlier this year, to learn about its operational framework and the challenges in implementing it, a KSRTC official said.