Want to clear waste from streets? WhatsApp the pic to BSWML

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML), a BBMP offshoot, has come up with a dedicated WhatsApp helpline (9448197197) to report and address issues related to waste.

As per the officials, the residents may send a message with photographs to this number. Upon receipt, the officials concerned will take necessary action within a stipulated time and update the complainant on the resolution.

“Within the BBMP limits, door-to-door waste collection is carried out daily through auto-tippers. However, many residents fail to hand over waste to these vehicles and instead resort to dumping garbage at night or during early hours on roadsides, footpaths, empty spaces, stormwater drains, and other public areas adversely impacting the city’s aesthetics.

This apart, construction debris is also being dumped by the roadside or in vacant plots, along with other unwanted items discarded indiscriminately across the city. To address this issue, permanent measures are being implemented across all wards in the eight zones of the BBMP,” said an official.

Eliminating black spots is the key objective. To support this mission, a dedicated complaint centre has been established, and a WhatsApp helpline has been introduced.