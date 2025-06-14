Adi Shankaracharya lauds AOL’s work

BENGALURU: Jagadguru Shankaracharya Sri Vijayendra Saraswati Swamigal, 70th pontiff of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, visited The Art of Living International Centre on Kanakapura Road on Friday. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar welcomed the Shankaracharya with traditional honours.

During the visit, he acknowledged Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s humanitarian initiatives, commitment to preserving India’s ancient knowledge systems and ability to make spiritual practices accessible and relevant to people from all walks of life.

The Shankaracharya also visited the Gurukul, Gau Shala and various spiritual learning spaces within the ashram. Reflecting on his relationship with Gurudev, the Shankaracharya said, “From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the service efforts by The Art of Living have addressed the root causes of unrest. Those who once carried weapons have been drawn toward peace—transformed through love and devotion.”