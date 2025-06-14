Bengaluru ranks 14 in global startups, fifth in AI and big data

BENGALURU: Bengaluru has jumped seven spots to rank 14 in the Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER) 2025, up from 21 last year. The city ranked fifth globally in AI & Big Data.

The GSER 2025, published by Startup Genome and released at VivaTech 2025 in Paris, evaluates ecosystems across key parameters, performance, funding, market reach, talent and experience, and knowledge along with a new focus on AI-native capabilities. At VivaTech 2025, Karnataka IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge spoke at a high-level panel discussion on AI disruption and startup ecosystem futures. “This ranking is not just a number; it reflects the structural resilience and readiness of Karnataka’s innovation economy,” Kharge stated.

He detailed Karnataka’s multi-pronged strategy; including Innoverse open innovation platform, Beyond Bengaluru regional startup mission, and Nipuna Karnataka, a skilling initiative targeting over a million professionals.

The state is also fostering enterprise-startup collaboration via its growing Global Capability Center (GCC) network and supporting Deep Tech with dedicated funding for AI, biotech and robotics.

Bengaluru now stands shoulder-to-shoulder with global hubs like Paris (rank 12), Philadelphia (13), and Seattle (15), marking a significant shift in global innovation trends and placing Karnataka firmly on the global Deep Tech map.