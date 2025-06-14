Five dead as AP bus rams truck while overtaking

“The bus driver, who was speeding, was unable to overtake the lorry properly and hit it from the right side. The bodies were shifted to the Hosakote Government Hospital for postmortem,” said an officer.

The deceased have been identified as Keshavulu Reddy (44), Tulasi alias Tanu (21), a B. Tech student; eleven-month-old Yuthwik, son of Hari Babu; Pragathi (4), daughter of Janardhan Reddy, a laborer; and Sharada (43), a homemaker. All the deceased were from Chittoor and were staying in JP Nagar and Jayanagar in the city.

Madan Mohan Reddy, a passenger, told the media that they boarded the bus in Chittoor at 11 pm. The bus was supposed to arrive at 9 pm, but it came two hours later. “Many passengers were fast asleep when a loud sound woke them up. Four of them died on the spot in the collision,” he added.