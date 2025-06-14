Good Times and Bad

Scrolling on my phone in between meetings, I saw horrifying images of an Airbus flight, barely taking off and bursting into flames over the horizon. I have stopped getting easily panicked, as most pictures on the net are AI-generated. I often wonder what types of sadists generate horrifying pictures just to garner eyeballs! Unluckily this Air India tragedy was true. Of course, the death of Karisma Kapoor’s ex husband also took prominence on the news-ticker display! But in a star-crazed country like ours, this is ‘understandable’. Heart-wrenching pictures of families and friends searching for their loved ones in morgues and hospitals have flooded our senses. Tragedies by their nature are sad, but avoidable and senseless ones are pathetic.

I must admit till I got this news yesterday, I was a happy bunny. I was stepping out after a long while and was happy to attend some niche and different events at places I am comfortable in. It started off with our very exclusive (by membership only) Bangalore Wine Club soiree at my favourite restaurant, Le Cirque at the Leela Palace. It was great meeting up with old friends and enjoying the superlative food and wine in its precincts. Sometimes some people whisper that I may be a wee bit ‘toffee-nosed’ but, I am unapologetic about liking the finer things in life and I know I have worked my derriere off for these privileges!

I was thrilled to be invited to a rendezvous, at the beautiful Taj West End to launch celebrity nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar’s latest book, The Commonsense Diet. The hall was packed with our local celebrities and socialites alike, keen to hear her in conversation with Chiki Sarkar. The guests were eagerly waiting to engage with her in conversation and pop the magic question; ‘How to be buff without being too tough?’ The discussion was insightful, funny and informative. What followed was a scrumptious dinner hosted by the hotel which would definitely not aspire to make any of us who partook in the feast into a ‘size-zero’, like Kareena Kapoor was when she followed Rujuta’s diet!