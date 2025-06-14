KEA publishes draft engineering seat matrix

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has published the draft seat matrix for engineering admissions to private colleges and universities for the current academic year.

The matrix includes newly introduced courses and increased intake that have received government approval or a no objection certificate (NOC) as per regulations, said KEA Executive Director H Prasanna.

The draft matrix includes government, aided, unaided engineering colleges, and government and private universities in Karnataka that have received All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) approval for undergraduate engineering courses for the academic year 2025–26. Courses that do not have a valid NOC from the government, despite having AICTE approval, have been excluded.

If such colleges obtain the NOC and submit it in time, those courses will be considered in the final seat matrix. Public and educational institutions can submit objections or suggestions in writing to the secretary, department of higher education, or via email: ugseatmatrix2025@gmail.com within seven days.