Nigerian woman held with Rs 10 crore worth of MDMA crystals in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old Nigerian woman, a hair stylist and nail artist, was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Tuesday for allegedly carrying 5.325 kilograms of MDMA crystals worth Rs 10 crore.

The accused, Akinwunmi Princess Ifeoluwa alias Princess, was arrested at Tarahunase village on Rajanukunte Main Road. Acting on a tip-off, CCB sleuths intercepted her as she arrived from Delhi with a bag containing the drugs.

“She is a courier. She had come to hand over the drugs to a group of African peddlers. We noticed four men on two scooters in the area, but they did not collect the parcel. Princess was arrested while standing with the bag,” an officer said.

According to the police, the bag also contained 11 new churidars. During interrogation, Princess claimed she was unaware of the bag’s contents and was asked by a friend in Delhi to hand it over to a person wearing a black hat.