Students from outside Karnataka face issues over tight deadline

“In most CBSE schools, Class 11 admissions are already done. If Karnataka colleges don’t wait till July, when schools reopen and documents can be issued, students will have no choice but to either compromise on their options or be left with nothing,” Rahul Kumar, a parent from Patna trying to secure a PU seat for her daughter in Bengaluru, said.

Many PU colleges in Karnataka have made submission of these documents mandatory by June 14, and are reportedly refusing to confirm admissions without them. Parents say this leaves out-of-state students with little recourse and puts their academic year at risk. Parents also demand the government to look into it and check if institutes through these means are creating an urgency, so parents, to save their child’s future, pay more.

However, department officials told TNIE that there’s no such deadline. A senior official said that the department will check and take action accordingly.