Took policy decision not to frame rules allowing bike taxis, Karnataka govt tells HC

BENGALURU: The state government on Friday informed the High Court of Karnataka that it has taken a policy decision not to frame rules and guidelines to allow bike taxi services through Ola, Uber and Rapido.

Advocate General K Shashikiran Shetty made this submission before a division bench of acting Chief Justice V Kameswar Rao and Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar. “As a policy, we do not want to frame rules for operation of bike taxis” and only eight states have permitted bike taxis in the country. The court was hearing the appeals filed by Uber India Systems Pvt Ltd, ANI Technology Pvt Ltd, Varikruti Mahendra Reddy, and others. They offer bike taxi services through Ola, Uber and Rapido.

They had appealed against the order passed by a single judge on April 2. The single judge declared that unless the state government notifies guidelines under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act and Rules, the petitioners cannot operate as aggregators offering bike taxi services and the transport department cannot issue directions to register motorcycles as transport vehicles or issue contract carriage permits.