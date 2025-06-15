Intermittent rain in Bengaluru, red alert for coastal region

BENGALURU: Bengaluru received light to moderate showers on Saturday. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts are likely to receive intermittent rain, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 50 km/hour till June 16.
With southwest monsoon active over Karnataka, the city is experiencing increased moisture and atmospheric instability.
Although no warning has been issued for Bengaluru, IMD has issued a red alert for Coastal Karnataka for June 15.
Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts are likely to see cloudy skies. The intensity of rainfall is expected to ease slightly from June 17, with light to moderate showers continuing through June 18. According to IMD’s five-day forecast, Bengaluru will have overcast skies and scattered rain.
For other places in Karnataka, particularly coastal districts such as Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada, IMD has issued a red alert with widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall. Agumbe in Shivamogga district received the highest rainfall of 11cm on Saturday. IMD has also forecast heavy rain for Kodagu, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts.
For the coming week, IMD has forecast widespread rain over coastal Karnataka, with intense showers and strong winds persisting until June 17. North-interior districts such as Belagavi, Dharwad and Gadag are expected to receive heavy rain over the next three days.
It is likely to recede by June 19 and 20. South-interior districts such as Shivamogga, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru are expected to receive very heavy rainfall through midweek, and moderate rain may continue till the weekend. Rainfall is expected to decline gradually across the state from June 21.