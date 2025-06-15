Intermittent rain in Bengaluru, red alert for coastal region

BENGALURU: Bengaluru received light to moderate showers on Saturday. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts are likely to receive intermittent rain, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 50 km/hour till June 16.

With southwest monsoon active over Karnataka, the city is experiencing increased moisture and atmospheric instability.

Although no warning has been issued for Bengaluru, IMD has issued a red alert for Coastal Karnataka for June 15.

Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts are likely to see cloudy skies. The intensity of rainfall is expected to ease slightly from June 17, with light to moderate showers continuing through June 18. According to IMD’s five-day forecast, Bengaluru will have overcast skies and scattered rain.