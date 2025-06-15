Karnataka: Stickers to be affixed on homes to ensure 100 per cent survey completion

BENGALURU: To ensure 100% completion of the ongoing Scheduled Caste Survey in the West Zone limits, Zonal Commissioner Suralkar Vikas Kishor has instructed officials to affix stickers on all households.

Addressing a review meeting here on Saturday, at the West Zone office, with regard to the Comprehensive Scheduled Castes Survey, Kishor stated that affixing stickers on houses will help easily identify those households that are yet to be surveyed. He directed officials to immediately visit all houses and affix the stickers accordingly.

While affixing the stickers, officials must verify whether the survey has already been completed or not. In this regard, he emphasised the importance of collaborating with NSS, NCC, and registered organisations to support the survey work.