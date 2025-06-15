Unflappables sunil puts Shivamogga on hockey map

SHIVAMOGGA : Shivamogga is renowned for its lush greenery, waterfalls, rich cultural heritage and, yes, Ninasam, the drama school. Now, the twenty-year-old wiry, swarthy and uncompromising defender Sunil PB is set to put Shivamogga on the international hockey map when he dons the India jersey in the four-nation junior tournament to be held in Berlin next month.
Dribbling past poverty and hard luck, Sunil, the younger of the two sons of daily-wage labourers in Talluru in Sorab taluk, has come a long way.
“My father, Palakshappa, is aged and not going for work these days. Mother, Rathnamma, and elder brother, Sandeep, work either as daily agriculture labourers or as masons. No one in our village thought I would play for India one day,” said a beaming Sunil when TNIE reached out to him.
Sunil’s life-changing moment came nearly eleven years ago when talent-spotter Sundaresh set his eyes on the bright schoolboy. He was on a scouting trip to Sunil’s School. After putting Sunil through some routine tests, Sundaresh was impressed by the youngster’s gritty attitude.
Sunil recalls the turning point. He told TNIE: “After taking some tests, Sundaresh sir asked me 'Are you interested in playing hockey? I said yes.”
Sunil joined Shivamogga Sports Hostel in 2015-16 and enrolled at Sarvodaya School in Class 6. Later he moved on to DVS High School. After completing Class 10, he moved to Coorg to join the hockey hostel and enrolled for PUC.
The next year Sunil dribbled his way into Sports Authority of India hostel in Bengaluru. He later joined Surana College for his Bachelor of Arts programme.
During the first year in 2022, Sunil got selected to Karnataka junior team and he continued to play for the state in 2023. In 2024, he led the Karnataka team to a creditable fourth place finish in the Junior National Championship held in Jalandhar. Now, Berlin awaits the man from Shivamogga. An elated Sunil told TNIE: “It is a great moment in my life as I am all set to represent my country at an international tournament. Coming from a backward village, I never dreamt of becoming a hockey player.
All credit goes to my first coach Sundaresh sir who took me from my village to Shivamogga and made me a hockey player under his guidance. I am confident that our team would put up a good show. My role is that of a defender, and I will give my best.”
Early this year, Sunil got his chance to play for Karnataka senior team and played for the state at the National Games in January. The team went on to win the gold medal.
Sunil caught the national selectors' eyes during the National Games with his stellar show. He was soon drafted into the 10-day national camp.
In February, Sunil was included in the list of probables for the national junior squad. He was asked to undergo four months training in the camp. Based on the progress he made in the national training camp, he has been picked for the four-nation tournament in Germany.
Sunil’s elder brother, Sandeep, said: “We are all happy that he is going places. Sunil is fiercely determined.”
Coach Sundaresh described Sunil as a gutsy player. “He is very talented. I hope he would be able to represent India in Asian Games and Olympics and win many laurels for the country.”
Sunil said he has been guided and moulded by an array of coaches, including Ankitha BG, Kaviarasan (both from Tamil Nadu), Hariharan (Pondichery), Venkatesh (Coorg) and Vijay (Bengaluru).
According to hockey watchers in Karnataka, Sunil has been endowed with the right temperament for a defender—unflappable and gritty. Surely, we are going to hear a lot more about this Shivamogga man in the coming days.