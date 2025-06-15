Woman held for stealing Rs 67 lakh in cash, gold and silver jewels in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 43-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 67 lakh in cash, 1.4 kg of gold and 2.4 kg of silver ornaments from a house on 3rd Main Road in Chamarajpet, where she was employed.

The accused has been identified as Uma of Ilyas Nagar. According to police, Radha RK hired Uma three months ago to take care of her sister Sujatha, who is ill, for a monthly salary of Rs 23,000.

Sujatha recently sold her property near Electronics City and kept Rs 67 lakh in the wardrobe of their house. The wardrobe also had the sisters’ gold and silver ornaments.

On June 9, Radha found the cash, and gold and silver ornaments missing. While examining the CCTV footage, she saw Uma leaving the house with a bag on June 4. When Radha questioned Uma about the missing cash and ornaments, she denied any wrongdoing.

Radha then filed a police complaint, suspecting that Uma had taken them. On June 10, Uma was taken into police custody. During interrogation, Uma confessed to the crime.

The police have recovered Rs 57 lakh in cash and 211 grams of ornaments worth Rs 12 lakh from Uma’s daughter’s house.