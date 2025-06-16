Man nabbed for illegal sale of railway e-tickets in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Satellite Goods Terminal, Whitefield, arrested a man for the unauthorised procurement and sale of railway e-tickets.

On Friday, an RPF team raided a firm in Narasapura, Kolar district, and found the man engaged in the illegal activity. He was issued a summons under Section 180B of the Railways Act, 1989, and during the inquiry, he admitted to running an unauthorised ticketing business.

According to a press release, the accused used multiple personal IRCTC user IDs to book e-tickets, which he sold to customers on demand, charging a commission of Rs 200–Rs 300 per ticket. He voluntarily handed over the mobile phone that was used.

An examination of the device revealed four IRCTC user IDs and passwords linked to his email, one live e-ticket worth Rs 2,335, and 15 completed journey tickets worth Rs 42,310, a total seizure of Rs 44,645.

After completing legal procedures, the man was booked under Section 143 of the Railways Act at the Bengaluru Cantonment Post and later released on a self-surety bail bond. The raid and investigation were led by sub-inspector Venkatesh Murthy and his team.