Back to Summer Days: Gen Z who grew up watching 'Phineas and Ferb' reminisce as the show returns

Over a 104-day-long summer break that we all envied as kids, Gen Z’s beloved triangle and rectangle-headed brothers Phineas and Ferb did what most of us tried and failed to do – embody the spirit of carpe diem or seize the day to its fullest potential. Whether it was building a city-wide roller coaster, getting their mom’s favourite band back together, or creating a portal to Mars, the boys and their motley crew of friends from the show always got away with having (often dangerous) fun, despite their sister, Candace’s, best efforts to ‘bust’ them to their mom.

With the show recently returning for a fifth season after a decade-long gap apart from a movie in 2020, Gen Z is abuzz with excitement. For master’s student Sudheeksha Easwar, despite its consistent pattern – the show always felt fresh. “You always know how it is going to end but the impact was in how exactly it would end – how would Candace try to get Linda (their mom) to see what the boys were doing, and what crazy way would it disappear – that was my favourite part of my show. I remember one episode where Dr Doofenshmirtz makes a dancing ray and it hits the boys’ invention. It gets up and dances away, leaving Candace to explain that to her mom,” she laughs.