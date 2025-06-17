BBMP razes illegal floors of 12 buildings in Yelahanka, Byatarayanapura

BENGALURU: After protests by RWAs and also complaints in court about mushrooming of illegal buildings with setback violations, as well as illegal floors without approvals, the BBMP razed illegal floors of 12 buildings in the Yelahanka and Byatarayanapura Zones on Monday.

Sudhakar, Executive Engineer Yelahanka Sub-Division, said owners obtained permission for ground plus stilt, and two floors, however, they added one or two unauthorised floors, which were razed. “As per the directions from the BBMP chief commissioner, we removed illegal floors, but were cautious not to touch any columns and the roof, to prevent any disturbance to the building.

We have been asked to reduce such illegal floors to the shape of skeletons,” said Sudhakar, adding that the action against a building each in Kempegowda, Chowdeshwari, Attur, and Yelahanka New Town wards was initiated.

The officials had slapped a notice under Section 313 of the BBMP Act, 2020, asking owners to provide details of the building within seven days. Later, notices under Sections 248 (1), 248 (2), and 248(3) were issued, which confirmed building bylaw violations. Notices under Section 356 of the BBMP Act was also issued, asking owners to remove the unauthorised floors within a specific time.

Since they failed, the action followed. “There are similar complaints in other zones. Action will be taken against them too,” said a BBMP source, adding that the next operation may begin in Mahadevapura Zone.