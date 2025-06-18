Good ol’ days here again! Temperature drops, Bengaluru feels like hill station

BENGALURU: Citizens are reliving olden days of Bengaluru over the last couple of days as the city is experiencing the hill station weather.
Temperatures have dipped below normal and are hovering around 26-27 degrees Celsius, which is similar to what is recorded in hill stations and in some cases even below them.
On June 17, the maximum temperature in Bengaluru was 27.1 degrees Celsius, against the normal of 31 degrees Celsius. On June 15 and 16, the maximum temperature recorded by the Bengaluru India Meteorological Department (IMD) was 26.1 and 26.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.
On June 17, the maximum temperature recorded in Srinagar at 5.30 pm was 30.5 degrees Celsius, while in Dehradun it was 28.8 degrees Celsius. Bengaluru was cooler than Lonavala, which recorded a maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius. However, Shimla and Darjeeling were colder than Bengaluru, recording 21.6 and 20.2 degrees Celsius.
IMD-Bengaluru director-in-charge N Puviarasan said Bengaluru temperatures being lesser than hill stations is not rare or new. “The temperatures in the city have dipped because of rain and cloud cover over the last couple of days. The temperature this year is far lower than it was in June last year. The southwest monsoon set in early this year and has been active for the last few days. Parts of coastal Karnataka and Ghats have been experiencing rain which has also contributed to the dip in Bengaluru temperature,” he said.
This weather system will continue for the next three days after which temperatures will rise, he added.
While most of Karnataka and South India are experiencing heavy monsoon rain, the situation is not the same in North India.