25,000 e-khatas ready for doorstep delivery: Dy CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Stating that the state government will deliver e-khatas to property owners at their doorstep as promised, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar said on Wednesday that the process is on in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits and 25,000 e-khatas will be delivered from July 1.

Addressing reporters here, Shivakumar said, “We have designed a campaign for disbursal of e-khatas in Bengaluru. The campaign was kicked off on a pilot basis in Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda’s Byatarayanapura constituency. As many as 25,000 e-khatas are ready and they will be delivered at the doorstep from July 1. There are around 25 lakh houses and only about five lakh people have uploaded their documents. The campaign will be held for a month.”

On B-khatas, he said, “This matter has been discussed at the cabinet meeting. We will make an announcement after looking into all legal aspects.”

The DCM said that a meeting of Congress MLAs from the city on formation of corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) was held sometime ago. The matter will be discussed with Opposition leaders also. “We will take a decision after taking them into confidence,” he added.

On issues related to waste management in the city, he said under the Swachchaa Bengaluru initiative, BBMP has set up a helpline to help clear garbage. “People can take photos of garbage dumped on footpaths or other places and send them to this number. Action will be taken within a week. On pothole filling work, he said funds have been sanctioned to MLAs,” said DCM. Referring to the white-topping project, he said it is going on in many places in the city and he had inspected the quality of work.