Get ready, BBP will host chimps, jaguars, pumas in coming months

BENGALURU: Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Wednesday said that Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) will be welcoming 10 new wildlife species, including some exotic ones, in the next 4-5 months.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the virtual launch of an electric safari bus at BBP, Khandre informed that cheetahs, chimpanzees, pumas, and jaguars, among others, will be brought to Bannerghatta, under the animal exchange programme, and as gifts to the zoo from other zoos in North America, South America, and other continents. He added that a large aquarium of world-class standards will also be set up on the zoo premises, for which tenders will be called soon.

The zoo management on Wednesday launched a 22-seater EV, with a 100-kV battery, capable of traversing a distance of 160 km a day (ie., eight safari trips of two hours each).

BBP Executive Director AV Surya Sen said at present, one e-bus is being introduced, and by 2027, based on feedback and its operation, all safari vehicles here will be converted to EVs. Meanwhile, the BBP is also operating one electric safari jeep.

Khandre said the transition to electric mobility is being done to reduce fossil fuel emissions. Presently, diesel vehicles are being operated for the BBP safari. He added that work is also under way to create a smart parking system.

Separately, as per zoo records, in May alone, BBP had a record 2.85 lakh visitors. Demand for the leopard safari is also increasing.

Pertaining to the recent deaths of a zebra and nilgai at the park, Khandre said a detailed report has been sought from the chief conservator of forests, based on which action will be taken. The minister added that a zoo authority of Karnataka is also working on creating a zoo in Kalaburagi, which will be ready by December.