Karnataka High Court stays notice to IPS Joshi, probe against Ningappa

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday stayed the notice issued to IPS officer Srinath M Joshi by Lokayukta police, in connection with the ongoing probe against dismissed head constable Ningappa G. Ningappa was arrested for allegedly extorting crores of rupees from several government officials by leaking information about possible Lokayukta raids.

The court, however, clarified that investigation against 35 other officials named by Ningappa will continue. Justice SR Krishna Kumar passed the order after hearing the petition filed by Joshi, questioning the legality of the notice issued by Lokayukta police to appear for inquiry. Special Public Prosecutor for the Lokayukta Venkatesh Arabatti opposed the stay of the notice to Joshi, arguing that Ningappa named 35 officials and investigation would be stalled if the stay was granted. Hence, the court has to permit investigation, Arabatti pleaded.

Joshi said the allegation against Ningappa is that the latter was his subordinate when he was Chitradurga SP five years ago, but he has no connection with him. Falsely implicating him is only to harm his service records.

He stated that his house was searched on June 15 and a notice issued under Section 35(a) of BNSS, asking him to appear before Lokayukta police on June 16. Strangely, the reason was not disclosed, he claimed. Neither did they affix a copy of the complaint or FIR, except insisting that he appear before them. He is not named in the complaint or FIR either. Without informing them about the crime registered against Ningappa, they wrongly called on him for the inquiry, raising serious doubts about the Lokayukta police. Joshi, who was relieved from the Lokayukta, also filed an anticipatory bail petition before the Special Court.

Investigation stayed

The court stayed further proceedings against Ningappa, pursuant to registration of an FIR against him on June 2, till the next date of hearing. The court passed the order after hearing his petition, questioning the FIR. Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing of the petition filed by Ningappa’s wife Chandrakala, questioning her husband’s arrest, claiming it to be illegal as the arrest was shown two days after the actual arrest on May 31, and grounds of arrest were not served.

Countering the submission made by Chandrakala’s counsel Venkatesh Dalwai, who claimed there is CCTV footage of the Lokayukta office, Lokayukta Special Public Prosecutor K Prasanna Shetty justified the arrest on the ground Ningappa’s arrest had been intimated to Chandrakala, who was present at the time of arrest.