Laugh it off : Standup comedian Gurleen Pannu talks about her upcoming show

It isn’t a ‘joke’ when they say ‘laughter is the best medicine’; it is indeed everyone’s favourite way to keep stress at bay. And standup comedy is a dose many people prefer when they want to unwind and laugh out loud. Standup comedian Gurleen Pannu is one such dose of humour set to take the stage in the city, promising a night of relatable jokes. With her upcoming show ‘Pannu Yaar’ , the 27-year-old is all set to entertain the audience with her take on young adulthood.

The title of her solo is based on her first solo experience as a standup comedian – a metaphor for her journey. “I wanted to do something funny, relatable and original. But I did not have an umbrella or a single story that I wanted to talk about for hours. So, I just compiled all the bits that I had and this is a show of different bits together,” she shares.

Pannu’s journey into standup comedy began accidentally – as a hobby eventually growing into a full-time career. “It was mostly because I used to do theatre in college. I just started doing different stuff like making comedy sketches on YouTube. Then, I started writing those sketches, and editing them as well. Later, when the lockdown happened. I had nowhere to go, that’s why I started doing online mics,” she recalls.

Speaking about her show, Pannu explains, “It is majorly about my stepping into adulthood, about people in their early and late 20s, how they suddenly step into a new world. Besides that, I have included some observational bits as well.”

Throughout this journey, Pannu’s approach to engaging with the audience has been simple. “Crowd work is spontaneous and improvised. If something happens on the show, if I talk to someone and whatever they say, I just have to give a comeback or say a funny thing or have an interaction with them,” she says.

Having performed and visited the city on several occasions, she also appreciates the city’s audience, who, according to her, is well-versed in stand-up comedy. “I really like Bengaluru,” she says, adding, “People here watch a lot of standup and are well aware of what the art form is and what the punchline is. They listen patiently and get the punchline. This understanding is way more in Bengaluru than in any other city.” Despite the occasional challenges or blocks that she faces, Pannu gets candid about what motivates her in her journey. “What keeps me going is basically a love for the stage and the high I get when I perform or crack a joke.”

As she prepares for her upcoming show, Pannu also gives a piece of advice to beginners in standup. “Just keep writing and getting on stage. Do as much stage time as you can, and keep building your material,” she signs off.

(Catch Gurleen Pannu live at Phoenix Mall of Asia on June 21 at 7.30pm. Tickets are available on bookmyshow.com, starting at ₹799 )