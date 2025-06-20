Lady doctor deplaned from Air India flight at KIA

BENGALURU: A 36-year-old lady doctor from Shivanahalli in Yelahanka was deplaned from an Air India flight from Bengaluru to Surat on Tuesday afternoon on charges of Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act 1982.

The doctor was deplaned from the flight at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) due to security concerns. The incident occurred before the flight was scheduled to depart to Surat. It is said that the woman was offloaded before takeoff.

The doctor has been identified as Vyas Hiral Mohan Bai.

Agnimitra Bahinipati (39), Associate Manager, Security, of KIA, has filed a complaint in the BIAL police station on Tuesday around 6.30 pm.

According to the complaint, Vyas after boarding the flight had reportedly left her baggage in the first row. When the cabin crew questioned her, the doctor is said to have told the crew to keep her baggage at her seat number 20F. She also allegedly threatened to ‘crash’ the aeroplane if her orders were not followed. She is said to have displayed violent behaviour despite the captain’s request.

As her act was risking the lives of those present in the flight, she was deplaned.

“The woman who was arrested was produced before the court and she was granted bail,” said an officer.

Along with the safety of civil Aviation Act, the woman is also booked for criminal intimidation by anonymous communication (BNS 351(4)) and another section of BNS.