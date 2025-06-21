10-year-old Nepali boy dies after being electrocuted in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 10-year-old boy from Nepal, who was grievously injured after coming into contact with a high-tension wire, died on Thursday while undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital.

The incident had occurred on June 15 in Swatantra Nagar, KR Puram, when the boy, while playing with a broom in a third-floor passage, came into contact with a high-tension wire. The deceased was identified as Ananth, a resident of Swatantra Nagar, and a native of Nepal. He was living in a rented house with his mother, Tulavor, a domestic worker, and his two sisters.

The family had moved to the city two years ago, while the father works in Nepal.

According to the police, Ananth was alone at home when the incident occurred, as his mother was away at work.

After a loud blast and the boy’s screams, neighbours first took him to KR Puram Government Hospital and later shifted him to the burns ward at Victoria Hospital for advanced treatment.

Despite treatment for last four days, he succumbed to injuries around 12.30 am on Thursday. The blast also caused significant damage to the building, the police said.

The jurisdictional KR Puram police have not yet registered a case. Officials stated that they received a medico-legal case (MLC) report around 4.30 pm on Thursday and the victim’s family has not yet approached the police to file a complaint, as they are not in a condition to provide a statement, the police said.