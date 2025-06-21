BBMP insurance scheme for tree fall victims on the cards

BENGALURU: With four deaths since January due to trees uprooting and branches falling in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, the BBMP forest wing is coming up with an insurance scheme to increase financial assistance to family members in case of death, besides financial assistance for treatment and disability.
Under the proposed insurance scheme, for death due to tree/branch fall, the victim’s family members will get Rs 10 lakh, those seriously injured and needing lengthy hospitalisation will get Rs 25 lakh, and those who are left disabled will get Rs 5 lakh.
Deputy Conservator of Forests, BBMP Forest Cell, BLG Swamy said in one particular case, the High Court had directed BBMP to increase compensation and also ensure the family members are not left in the lurch over high cost of hospitalisation due to serious injuries and disabilities resulting from falling trees and branches. Based on a High Court direction to form a policy to give better financial assistance to such victims, the municipality has invited tenders for insurance agencies.
“When we asked government-run insurance agencies to come forward to associate with BBMP three months ago, none came forward. They expressed apprehension, sought clarity and asked BBMP to define affected persons, characters and many criteria, hence we called for tenders and invited private agencies. About five companies have expressed interest in partnering BBMP for such cases,” said Swamy.
The BBMP forest wing stated that, at present, the Palike is authorised to give ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh in case of death. “There is no provision as such to give more money as compensation, hence BBMP is coming up with an insurance policy,” added Swamy.
HR executive succumbs to injuries after 5 days Hanumanthnagar police registered a case against BBMP Forest Cell officials, including the Range Forest Officer, District Forest Officer and Assistant Forest Officer, following the death of Akshay Shivaram, HR executive and a resident of Srinivasa Nagar, who succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. Akshay, who was severely injured on Sunday after a branch fell on him in Srinivasa Nagar, was undergoing treatment in the ICU of a private hospital.
Based on a complaint filed by Akshay’s brother, a case was registered against BBMP Forest Cell officials under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS.
It may be recalled that Akshay had gone out on his two-wheeler on Sunday to buy meat for his father’s birthday, when a large tree branch suddenly fell on him. The impact caused him to crash into a parked car, resulting in severe head injuries. He battled for life for five days. The civic body announced ex-gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim’s family.
