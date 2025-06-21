BBMP insurance scheme for tree fall victims on the cards

BENGALURU: With four deaths since January due to trees uprooting and branches falling in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, the BBMP forest wing is coming up with an insurance scheme to increase financial assistance to family members in case of death, besides financial assistance for treatment and disability.

Under the proposed insurance scheme, for death due to tree/branch fall, the victim’s family members will get Rs 10 lakh, those seriously injured and needing lengthy hospitalisation will get Rs 25 lakh, and those who are left disabled will get Rs 5 lakh.

Deputy Conservator of Forests, BBMP Forest Cell, BLG Swamy said in one particular case, the High Court had directed BBMP to increase compensation and also ensure the family members are not left in the lurch over high cost of hospitalisation due to serious injuries and disabilities resulting from falling trees and branches. Based on a High Court direction to form a policy to give better financial assistance to such victims, the municipality has invited tenders for insurance agencies.

“When we asked government-run insurance agencies to come forward to associate with BBMP three months ago, none came forward. They expressed apprehension, sought clarity and asked BBMP to define affected persons, characters and many criteria, hence we called for tenders and invited private agencies. About five companies have expressed interest in partnering BBMP for such cases,” said Swamy.