Bengaluru cops raid 26 pubs for obscenity, late hours

BENGALURU: The city police conducted late-night raids on Thursday at several pubs, bars, and restaurants for multiple violations, including obscene behaviour. A total of 26 establishments were raided, 19 in the west division and six in the central division.

A senior police officer said that based on a tip-off about violations at certain pubs, special teams were formed and raids were conducted. The violations included operating beyond permitted hours, excise-related offences, obscene behaviour, and others.

According to a press statement, the special teams conducted raids at bars and restaurants falling under the jurisdictions of Upparpet, Cottonpet, Kalasipalya, Cubbon Park, and Ashoknagar police stations. It was found that 19 bars and restaurants in the West Division were violating regulations by making female workers dress provocatively and engage in inappropriate behaviour near customers.