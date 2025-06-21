Concrete around roadside trees in Bengaluru to be cleared

BENGALURU: Special Commissioner of Forest, Environment and Climate Change Management Preeti Gehlot has ordered the removal of concrete, stone and cement blocks placed within a minimum radius of 1 meter around trees planted on the roadside in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits.

As per the order of the Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, during the greening process in the corporation limits, most of the tree bases are covered with footpaths made of concrete, tar or interlock pavers. This will affect the health, growth and survival of the trees.

In addition, the nutrition of their roots will be adversely affected due to inadequate air and water inflow.

Therefore, steps should be taken to ensure that the roots of trees planted on the roadside goes deep into the ground and prevent falling during rains, wind, and causing loss of life and property, the order said. The move comes in the wake of a direction by the National Green Tribunal.