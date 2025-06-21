Karnataka HC stays Rs 4,791-crore tender for garbage management

The petitioner stated that the HC disposed of a petition on April 22, 2025, concerning the earlier tender with directions that the new tender that is issued during the subsistence of the subject petitions is sustained, finding no illegality and the petitioners are permitted to participate in the fresh tender that is now notified.

The court had also said the state should redraw the timeline for completion of the process of tender at an outer limit of four months, if not earlier.

As undertaken by the Advocate General, the petitioners who have challenged the rejection of their tender or disqualification, would not come in the way of participation in the tender nor that would weigh in the mind of the Tender Scrutiny Committee while scrutinizing the bids of those petitioners. The petitioners can move the court if there is a breach of timeline, the court had said in the earlier order.

The petitioner contended that the tender that was notified during the subsistence of the petition was not taken forward, but altogether a new tender was notified on May 28, 2025. Therefore, there is a breach of the undertaking given by the Advocate General before the court, the petitioner alleged.