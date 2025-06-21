Wake up BBMP, finish road-digging before rain: Experts

BENGALURU: Urban and civic experts said that civic agencies such as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) should junk the age-old practice of taking up civic works and road-digging during monsoon.

Kathyayini Chamaraj, Executive Trustee, CIVIC Bengaluru, an NGO, said the Greater Bengaluru Authority has taken over the city planning and it must take up one work at a time and complete, instead of working on multiple projects and causing unnecessary delay. This apart, the civic agencies must take up work before monsoon.

“The projects should be taken up by February and completed by May. Taking up work during the monsoon will cause double inconvenience to the public. The budget is prepared in February and works are taken up in June, instead, take up the work in January or February,” said Chamaraj.