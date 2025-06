BENGALURU: Charaka Women’s Cooperative Society, in association with Desi Trust and Samagata Foundation, inaugurated a two-day buyer-seller meet on Friday. The event is being held at Samagata Foundation on Church Street.

Charaka, a women-led collective of over 800 artisans across 8 districts in Karnataka, it is one of the largest producers of naturally-dyed handwoven fabric in the country. Apart from the inauguration note and panel discussions, two workshops are part of the meet.