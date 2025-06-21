‘Would be amazing to explore projects here’ actor Alia Bhatt gets candid about the city

From the poised and sophisticated teen girl in the film Student of the Year to milestones like portraying the unapologetically strong Gangubai Kathiawadi – which earned her a National Award, and stepping into motherhood, actor Alia Bhatt’s professional and personal arc is something all of us have witnessed over the years.

One such milestone in the journey was her initiative to start a sustainable clothing brand for children and mothers – Ed-a-Mamma. Recently, the brand, in partnership with Reliance Retail, opened their first store in Bengaluru aiming to bring sustainability and conscious living to the city. “Bengaluru has a vibrant and conscious community, and I hope it becomes more than just another brand here; I hope it becomes a part of the city’s larger conversation on mindful, sustainable living,” she shares.

She started it before becoming a mother, unmindful of the significant changes she would have to incorporate post the life-altering event. “Becoming a mother has only deepened my connection to the brand in such a personal and powerful way. I’m always thinking about comfort, texture, safety, softness, and even how easy something is to put on and remove,” she says.

Besides her entrepreneurial journey, she also gets candid about her potential entry into the Kannada film industry. “I have always admired the storytelling and creativity coming out of Karnataka,” she says, adding, “Whether as an actor or even on the production side, it would be amazing to explore and collaborate on projects.”

Sharing a special bond with the city, she adds, “Even though my visits to Bengaluru have been short, they have been full of love and warmth. The food, the energy, the city have always been welcoming.”

Adorning many hats as an actor, mother, singer, and entrepreneur she embraces the challenges and laughs them off. “The biggest challenge for me is time – there’s never enough of it! But I’m learning to prioritise and be fully present in whatever I’m doing at the moment,” she laughs.

As the store comes into its own, Bhatt is hopeful of it bringing a change. “In Bengaluru, I believe our planet-friendly approach will really resonate, encouraging families to make better and kinder choices. It’s about planting seeds of change, one product at a time, and the ‘garden city’ feels like the perfect place to do that,” she says.